Revised visitation policy for Sacred Heart announced

Special to Gannett

Based on reduced numbers of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals and to accommodate the needs of patients and their loved ones, Ascension Sacred Heart is relaxing visitation policies to allow two visitors per patient in inpatient rooms, ERs, ORs and other procedural areas. Three visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients.

Patients, visitors and staff will continue to be kept safe while allowing more than one designated visitor by continuing the enhanced policies and procedures that have been implemented including:

Universal masking in hospitals and other facilities, including staff and visitors. We will continue to provide masks to those who enter our doors without a mask.

Continued screening of staff and screening stations for all visitors to check for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.

Social distancing throughout facilities, including in waiting rooms.

If the number of COVID-19 patients begins to rise again, the policy will be reassessed and changes made as needed.