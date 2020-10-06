Dewey Destin's Seafood on the bay is back in business

After Hurricane Sally pushed about a foot of water into Dewey Destin's Seafood on the bay and ripped up some of slats on it's docks, they are back open for business.

"We were only shut down for about four or five days," said Drew Destin, manager of the bayside restaurant. "Everybody got together and started cleaning stuff up right after."

The restaurant, now in it's 19th year and located on Choctawhatchee Bay just off Calhoun Avenue, was missing some slat boards on their docks and had some equipment damage.

Walking around and looking the day after Hurricane Sally blew threw, Parker Destin was optimistic that the restaurant would be back on it's feet in about a week.

He was correct to be optimistic.

Last week folks were inside and out enjoying meals and sunshine.

"Some of the area is closed off, but we're working to get it open as soon as possible," Drew Destin said.

A crew had just started to work to make repairs on the longer dock at Dewey's. However, Drew was optimistic that it would take only a week to complete.

But long dock or not, "we still have plenty of seating," Drew Destin said.

Earlier this year the restaurant added a double-deck area, which didn't suffer any damage an can seat up to about 60 people.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"We've been busy," Drew Destin said. "The only thing that messes us up is a cold front ... they'll even come in the rain."