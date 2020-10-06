Destin Fishing Rodeo is still fishing and weighing fish as Hurricane Delta approaches

DESTIN — With Hurricane Delta targeting the Gulf of Mexico, Destin Fishing Rodeo officials are keeping a watchful eye, but have made no decisions.

"It's too soon to make any decisions until we see where this thing is going," rodeo Executive Director Helen Donaldson said Tuesday morning.

"We'll kind of follow the boats. If the boats have to start moving to safe harbor ... I think that's our sign," she said.

But for now, "We're still fishing and we're still weighing fish," she said.

A number of boats were out fishing Tuesday morning.

Delta is not the first storm to threaten to shut down the rodeo.

Donaldson, who has been director of the rodeo for 22 years, said the rodeo has lost a couple of days because of storms for each of the past four years.

But the question for now is will Delta close down the rodeo this year?

"If they evacuate (the fishing fleet from) the harbor, then we'll make the safest decision," Donaldson said.

"We will stay as long as we can safely," she said.

The rodeo, celebrating its 72nd year, is Destin's longest running tradition and draws thousands of anglers from all over the United States.

Weigh-ins are daily on the docks behind AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As weighmaster Bruce Cheves says, "stay tuned."