Okaloosa County mobile test dates

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services (Okaloosa County EMS) are partnering to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents and are providing additional mobile testing dates. Limited to 450 tests. If 450 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will close.

Drive-Thru Testing Schedule

• Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9-11:30 a.m. at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin.

• Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Dr.

• Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Northwest Florida State College, 1170 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach.

• Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd. in Niceville

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint. Vehicles will not be able to line up early. Please do not arrive earlier than 9 a.m.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is available at DOH-Okaloosa in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available Monday – Friday.