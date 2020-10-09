Destin celebrating City Government Week

Special to Gannett

The city of Destin will engage the community virtually this year for City Government Week, which runs Oct. 19-25.

Because of the challenges of COVID-19, the annual city of Destin Open House will not take place this year. Mayor Gary Jarvis will highlight the city’s strategic plan, city achievement’s, and how the city meets the needs of the community. To engage our youth on how city government works, library staff will air an online story time featuring “The City That Talks,” a children’s book by The Florida League of Cities.

The city is hosting a photo contest, and encourages people to submit high resolution, digital images of what they love about Destin. Images may include city amenities such as beaches, parks, historic landmarks, public art, natural conservation areas, recreational activities, special events, wildlife, etc. All images must be taken within the incorporated city limits of Destin and sent to ccard@cityofdestin.com for consideration by Oct. 16. All entries will be retained by the city and will be considered for the city’s website.

From 12 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20, residents and businesses can bring their old documents to the Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Avenue. for shredding. For maximum public participation within the timeframe, only reasonable amounts of material will be accepted.