Freeport, Florida takes the No. 3 spot for top fiber cities in the United States

Taylor Gadsden

Allconnect

According to Allconnect, a company that compares rates for TV and Internet service, recently listed Freeport in the list of top 10 fiber cities in the United States.

Fiber-optic internet — and the reliably fast internet speeds it allows — is in high demand.

Top providers like Verizon Fios, AT&T and CenturyLink have been quick to expand their fiber network offerings to more subscribers and more cities, according to Allconnect.

But which city is really winning the race to fiber? What town has the best fiber sale to internet subscriber ratio?

Allconnect methodology

Using proprietary Allconnect sales data, their team incorporated FCC and U.S. census data to examine 29,399 locations. They utilized the number of internet service providers available, the percent of which offer fiber internet plans and the total population of the city to find the rankings for the top fiber cities in the country, according to Allconnect.

The top 10 fiber cities in the U.S.

Dallas, Georgia

Norcross, Georgia

Freeport, Florida

Vineland, New Jersey

Jefferson City, Missouri

Galesburg, Illinois

Havana, Florida

Glastonbury, Connecticut

Lillington, North Carolina

Jonesboro, Arkansas

What is fiber?

Fiber, or fiber-optic internet connection, is one of the newest types of internet connections and utilizes glass cables or plastic fibers to transfer data via a light signal. It’s literally the faster, better, stronger internet connection on the market today and is growing in popularity each year.

Fiber internet speeds can max out at a whopping 1,000 Mbps, or 1 Gig, and also fall on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of pricing. However, as more and more students and workers set up shop at home, the reliability of service is more than worth it to most, even if the speeds aren’t the highest available.

Seven of the top 10 fiber cities are located in the South. This may come as a bit of a surprise to some. But others may remember that many of the original fiber networks were established by providers like Google Fiber and Verizon Fios. Both of them launched some of their very first fiber services in Texas cities, most specifically Austin, Texas.