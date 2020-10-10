Volunteer Spotlight: Becky Mc says Rodeo is a "great place to be"

Editor's note: For the next few weeks, The Destin Log will be highlighting in the Saturday editions people in our community that voluntarily offer themselves for service around town.

After 15 years of volunteering with the Destin Fishing Rodeo, Becky McFarland doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

Known by most as Becky Mc — a nickname she picked up after being married to the late Scott McFarland, known as Scotty Mc — she can be found at the Rodeo most every evening.

"It's my people. I love them. This is a great place to be," Becky Mc said. "I like watching the fish, the camaraderie and hanging out with the crowd."

But Becky Mc doesn't just hang out. She is a faithful volunteer and has been for quite some time.

"Oh my, I wish I had 20 of her," said Helen Donaldson, the Rodeo's executive director. "If you need a Rodeo judge, she's there. If you need her to step into the (merchandise) trailer, she's there.

"And she's been here as long or longer than I have," Donaldson added. "She's just a fabulous worker and she's great with the people. Every organization wishes they had a volunteer like Becky Mc."

Becky Mc said she got involved with the Rodeo because she was a "fish head."

She said her husband taught her to fish.

"It turned me into a monster. I was hooked," she said, noting she loved fishing with him and the family.

In 2001, she even won in the tag-and-release division of the Rodeo with a white marlin and a sailfish.

Becky Mc's ties with the Rodeo go way back. Her sister was a Miss Destin contestant in the 1980s and Becky has been involved with the Rodeo for more than 20 years.

She served on the board of directors and for the past 15 years has worked as a volunteer either in the merchandise trailer or as a judge at the weigh-in barge.

"Whatever they tell me to do ... be a gofer ... whatever. Throw me in that briar patch, I'll do it," Becky Mc said.

Earlier this week she filled in for Ann White, who heads up the merchandise trailer.

"She does a lot," Becky Mc said of White.

When Becky Mc is not volunteering at the Rodeo, she sells real estate with Rising Star Real Estate. She's been a Realtor for 22 years.

Becky Mc said she makes a lot of contacts down on the docks.

"I run into people who say, 'I love this place and I want to live here.' I pull my card out and say 'I can help you with that,' " she said.

She loves being on the docks and at the Rodeo.

"I just love the Rodeo ... it's tradition. Once you get it in your blood, it's there forever," she said.

How long does she plan on volunteering with the fishing tradition that is now in it's 72nd year?

"Forever ... or until they kick us out."