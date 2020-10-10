Gulf Power Foundation contributes to hurricane recovery

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — As rebuilding and recovery continues for those affected by Hurricane Sally, the Gulf Power Foundation has contributed $100,000 to four local charitable and non-profit organizations in Northwest Florida that continue to help our communities recover. The money will help to continue to provide services to the hardest-hit areas in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“Making landfall 16 years to the day that Hurricane Ivan devastated the area, Hurricane Sally has left many throughout our communities suffering, and the Gulf Power Foundation is honored to be able to help,” said Sandy Sims, executive director for the Gulf Power Foundation. “Our storm restoration team did an incredible job of getting the lights back on safely and quickly for our customers. But now begins the next phase of the recovery, getting life back to normal, and we are hopeful that our donations can help families that are continuing to feel the effects of Sally.”

The financial contributions were made to:

Salvation Army – $25,000

Red Cross – $25,000

United Way of West Florida – $25,000

Manna Food Bank – $25,000

In addition to the financial contribution, Gulf Power donated food and water from the area staging sites that housed visiting lineworkers from utilities and contract companies across the country. More than 6,000 workers from 24 states traveled to Northwest Florida to aid restoration efforts after Sally, a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall Sept. 16. These items were given to places such as Manna Food Bank, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Escambia County Public Schools Foundation and Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida. The foundation is one of the region’s largest corporate foundations, funded entirely through resources independent of Gulf Power’s customers.

Learn more about the Foundation at www.gulfpowerfoundation.com/.