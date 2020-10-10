Hsu speaks at Choctawhatchee Bay DAR meeting

Special to Gannett

The Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently welcomed guest speaker Dr. Paul Hsu to their first fall meeting.

Hsu spoke of overcoming challenges when first coming to the United States. He quoted Eleanor Roosevelt: “the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams ...“

Hsu started two companies in Okaloosa County that now employ 1,000 engineers. With success at achieving his American dream, Hsu is now giving back to the community by opening the Hsu Foundation to encourage STEM learning for the children in this area.