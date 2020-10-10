New Hilton Garden Inn celebrates grand opening

Special to Gannett

Located off Highway 98, the Hilton Garden Inn - Destin/Miramar Beach provides direct access to Miramar Beach and the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors may enjoy world-class golf, parasailing, fishing and shopping all within a short distance. The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, onsite restaurant and fitness center. Visit the hotel at 220 Scenic Gulf Dr. in Miramar Beach. To make a reservation, call 877-782-9444 or visit http://www.destinmiramarbeach.hgi.com