Rain, gusty winds possible through 1 p.m. as Delta bands pass through area

Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties could see foul weather today related to Tropical Storm Delta, which is moving through Louisiana after striking the coast with hurricane-force winds on Friday.

At 7 a.m. Saturday Delta was about 45 miles east of Monroe, Louisiana with winds of about 40 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

A large swath of rain was near the Pensacola area and expected to affect areas in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, according to emergency officials.

A tornado watch is in effect for the two counties until 1 p.m., along with a high surf advisory and rip current statement through 6 p.m.

According to information provided by Patrick Maddox, Okaloosa’s director of public safety, a slight risk of severe storms exists this morning. That would include a potential for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

Minor coastal flooding could take place due to high surf.

Expect an 80 percent chance of rain today with a 30 percent chance tonight. Afterwards, skies should be clear and temperatures in the 80s throughout the week.