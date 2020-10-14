Impact100 NWF announces grant finalists for 2020

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — After reviewing a record number of applicants from nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties, Impact100 of Northwest Florida announced the 10 grant finalists for 2020. The finalists were selected from the following five focus areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment, Recreation and Preservation; Family, and Health & Wellness.

At its Oct. 25 virtual Annual Meeting, Impact100 NWF members will hear presentations from each of the finalists and will vote for this year's four $112,000 grant recipients. The finalists include:

Arts and Culture

Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida — Project: ADA Compliant Wing

Tivoli Historical Society — Project: Preserving Our Past ... Shaping Our Future

Education

Air Force Armament Museum — Project: Women in Aviation Flight Simulation Lab/Exhibit

Westonwood Ranch — Project: Program LIFT OFF

Environment, Recreation & Preservation

Coastal Conservation Association Florida — Project: Redfish Enhancement Project - Walton & Okaloosa Counties

Habitat for Humanity in Okaloosa County, Inc. — Project: Habitat ReStore Box Trucks

Family

Matrix Community Outreach Center, Inc. — Project: Refrigerated Box Truck Purchase

Opportunity Place — Project: First Steps Empowerment Center

Health and Wellness

ALANO Club of Fort Walton Beach, Inc. — Project: ALANO Club Expansions and Renovations

Point Washington Medical Clinic, Inc. — Project: Building a Healthier Community - PWMC Lobby Education Center

For additional information about Impact100 NWF or to join the organization, please go to www.impactnwf.org. The website provides an overview of Impact100 NWF and features our grant recipients from 2012 to 2019 highlighting the successful community outreach and the services provided to Okaloosa and Walton Counties.