SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Walton County named 'Academically High Performing School District'

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — The Walton County School District was recognized by the Florida Department of Education as an “Academically High Performing School District." This honor is based on 2018-2019 school and district grades, 2018-2019 financial audit reviews, and 2019-2020 class size compliance.

The “Academically High Performing School District” honor has not been accomplished by the Walton County School District since 2012-2013. One reason for this year’s designation is due to Walton County earning a district school grade of “A” for the past two years.

Art teacher Rhonda McEnany talks to her students Monday, on the first day of school at South Walton High School. Walton County School district employees are required to wear masks and students are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings as well.

Walton joins 16 other districts who also received this honor: Brevard, Clay, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Liberty, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Wakulla. With 17 of 67 districts earning this designation, this group represent the top 25% of districts in the state of Florida.