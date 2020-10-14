Walton County named 'Academically High Performing School District'

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — The Walton County School District was recognized by the Florida Department of Education as an “Academically High Performing School District." This honor is based on 2018-2019 school and district grades, 2018-2019 financial audit reviews, and 2019-2020 class size compliance.

The “Academically High Performing School District” honor has not been accomplished by the Walton County School District since 2012-2013. One reason for this year’s designation is due to Walton County earning a district school grade of “A” for the past two years.

Walton joins 16 other districts who also received this honor: Brevard, Clay, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Liberty, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Wakulla. With 17 of 67 districts earning this designation, this group represent the top 25% of districts in the state of Florida.