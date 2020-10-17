Child on bicycle struck in Destin, in serious condition

A crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile bicyclist at the intersection of Main Street and Kelly Street in Destin left a juvenile in serious condition Saturday afternoon.

A medical helicopter transported the youth to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with serious injuries, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The intersection was closed to traffic for more than three hours and is now open.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has an active investigation into the crash.