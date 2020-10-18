Destin community gathers for prayer vigil for 10-year-old injured in bicycle, vehicle accident

More than 400 friends, teammates, coaches, teachers and more came out Sunday afternoon for a prayer vigil for Kohltan Ward, who was seriously injured in an accident Saturday afternoon.

Kohltan, 10, was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Kelly Street and Main Street while riding his bicycle.

More:Child on bicycle struck in Destin, in serious condition

A medical helicopter transported Kohltan to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with serious injuries, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday afternoon, people from around Destin gathered at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park for a prayer vigil for Kohltan Ward and family as well as the driver of the vehicle in the accident.

Some of the people gathered knew Kohltan, while others were just there to show support and to lift the family up in prayer.

Destin Middle School teacher Merri Willis, who has Kohltan in her class, describes him as a "sweet boy."

"He could not be any sweeter," Willis said.

Matt Dahlman, Kohltan's little league coach as well as travel baseball team coach for the South Walton Hawks, brought along the banner the travel team won last year, for people to sign and wish the family well.

"He was a big part of that team," Dahlman said.

Dalhman had words of praise for Kohltan.

"He's your typical yes sir, no sir ...that's the thing that sticks out most to me. Every time you talk to him or instruct him, it's yes sir.

"He's just a good kid, the other kids love him. The kids always say he's the funniest kid in the dugout," Dahlman said, noting he never really saw that side of him because he was coaching.

Sunday afternoon there were many tears, hugs and prayers offered up for Kohltan.

Youth pastor Nathan Sell of Destin United Methodist Church, as well as other youth pastors from Shoreline, Coastline, Village Baptist and Impact Life Church led those gathered at the ball park in prayer.

"Our hearts are broken, the hearts of the family is broken, the driver's heart is broken. Lord we need you," Sell prayed.