Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The Oct. 20 meeting for the Okaloosa County Canvassing Board has been cancelled due to the temporary office closure caused by two positive coronavirus cases within the office. The status of the rest of this week’s meetings is to-be-determined and will be noticed on the Supervisor of Elections website, www.voteokaloosa.gov, and Facebook Page, @okaloosacountysupervisorofelections.