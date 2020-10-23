Northwest Florida Ballet launches 2020 Keep Dancing Membership Drive

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) 2020 Keep Dancing Membership Drive will take place now through Dec. 4. to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on the organization. This fundraising effort provides patrons with the opportunity to join at two levels and receive benefits, including access to archived productions plus discounts on 2021-2022 season subscriptions.

NFB, like many non-profits and arts organizations around the country, has suffered devastating effects on funding mechanisms as the pandemic required cancellations of performances with large, indoor audiences. Additionally, to protect students' and staff's health and safety, the organization made significant alterations to close contact and in-person dance instruction, leading to fewer students. These drastic shifts collectively led to the reduction of 25% revenue loss from the community school tuition and general operating funds by more than 30%.

"We are grateful to all those that have supported NFB through these difficult times," said NFB Artistic Director & CEO Todd Eric Allen.. "We continue to be committed to training our young dancers through the NFB Academie and our community school while planning for an eventual return to the stage for our company dancers and orchestra. Joining as a member today will help ensure our future continued success."

Patrons have two membership options to select from, including an individual $100 level and a $200 group level. Both include access to archived performances of The Nutcracker from 2019 and Peter Pan from 2017 and a tiered discount on season subscriptions for the 2021-2020 season. Both productions feature live music by the NFB Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Ott. Members select their preferred performance dates during checkout, and access is provided through digital codes using an online theater experience platform.

"It is our pleasure to share these two audience favorites with our members. We are hopeful that we can perform in the late spring or early summer in an outdoor venue and look forward to our 2021-22 Season at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center," said Allen.

Please visit www.NFBallet.org/join or NFB's Facebook page for information related to the membership drive or to join. Additional information about potential future performances and plans for the 2021-2022 season will be posted as it becomes available. NFB is sponsored in part by the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.