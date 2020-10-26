Grayton Brewing Company Brewpub moves into old Hog's Breath location in downtown Destin

Out with the old, in with the new.

In mid-March, Hog’s Breath Saloon closed its doors in downtown Destin after serving up food and drinks for almost two decades. The building has sat vacant ever since. Soon, Grayton Brewing Company Brewpub will move in after a total remodel.

Chan Cox, founder and manager of Wine World, recently purchased the building and property that Hog’s Breath sat on.

“We purchased the whole property,” Cox said, which includes five lots on about two acres from U.S. Highway 98 back to Mountain Drive. “We’re doing a lot of demo right now. We’re taking it down to the slab, the floors down to the slab ... taking everything to the walls and completely remodeling, redoing it and redecorating.”

Cox said Wine World will own and operate the business but with a licensing agreement with Grayton Brewing Company.

Cox founded Wine World in 2000 and has since opened locations from Fort Walton Beach to Panama City Beach.

As for the new venture, the remodeling will include more “interior space to the front of the building, which will be a glassed-in brew pub,” Cox said. “So we’re going to have a beautiful copper brewhouse right on the highway

“We’re real excited about it,” he added.

Hog’s Breath was known for its food and drinks, and also for its T-shirts with the slogan “A hog’s breath is better than no breath at all.” The shirts were sold in a shop adjacent to the restaurant/saloon.

Cox has big plans for the T-shirt shop.

“Where the T-shirt shop used to be, we’re going to open one of our Wine World retail stores with wine and spirits ... and, of course, beer,” Cox said.

He also will sell T-shirts.

“We’re very excited about being in Destin and can’t wait to get back,” he said.

Cox said he is shooting for February to open the pub.

“Major renovations are ongoing ... but I invite everybody to keep their eye on us,” he said.