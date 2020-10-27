Longleaf Restoration Project at Grayton Beach State Park

Special to Gannett

The last time GBSP did a volunteer Longleaf Restoration Project was nearly 20 years ago off County Hwy 395. This weekend 13-year-old Eagle Scout candidate Clayton Didier is coordinating and looking for volunteers to achieve this large initiative to plant 1,500+ longleaf pines over 13 acres off CR 283, across from Sherwin Williams Grayton Beach, just north of Oversee.

Scouts BSA Troop 562 is the local Boy Scout Troop in Santa Rosa Beach. This community event is occurring this Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- 4 pm.