Costa Enterprises McDonald’s offers incentive to those who vote on Nov. 3

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – Costa Enterprises McDonald’s is offering a special incentive to encourage their customers, community, and employees to go out and vote. On Nov. 3, guests who wear their “I Voted” sticker will receive a complimentary small beverage, McCafé Coffee, or McCafé Specialty Coffee of their choice. This offer is only valid on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and is limited to one beverage per customer.

The voting benefit is only offered at Costa McDonald’s locations, including Destin, Bluewater Bay, Niceville, all Navarre locations, Mossy Head, all Crestview locations, Marianna I-10, Marianna Lafayette, Cottondale, Bonifay, Chipley, DeFuniak Springs, Harrison, Long Beach, Long Beach Walmart, Surfside, Lynn Haven, Blountstown, Callaway Walmart, Port St. Joe, Pier Park, and 23rd Street in Panama City. To see the complete list of locations, visit https://costamcd.com.