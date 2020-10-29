Carrababba's Blood Drives with OneBlood

Special to Gannett

ORLANDO — Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10562 US Hwy 98 W, Ste 168 in

Miramar Beach, is sharing their power to save lives in the community by hosting a blood drive Nov. 2-5. Donors receive a free $10 Carrabba’s dining certificate, a free OneBlood fleece blanket, a $10 eGift card and a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening and a free COVID-19 antibody test. Call 888-936-6283 to make appointment. Walk-ins welcome.