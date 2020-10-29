Celebration of life service set Sunday for Kohltan Ward at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park

A celebration of life service for Kohltan Ward is set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin.

Kohltan, 11, was struck by a vehicle Oct. 17 at the intersection of Kelly Street and Main Street while riding his bicycle. He died Oct. 22.

"Kohltan's heart was at the baseball field with his friends," his parents, Asher and Caleb Ward, posted on Facebook.

"We know that there is nowhere else he would rather have the legacy shared. Please come celebrate our sweet angel. We want to share memories and continue to unite in love."

Destin United Methodist Church will lead the service for the Ward family. Coaches and pastors will speak and the youth group from Destin United Methodist will lead in singing.

Everyone is welcome. Those wishing to attend are asked to enter through the main baseball gate near the third baseline on the Major League field.

The service is expected to last about an hour, so people can bring a chair or a blanket to sit in the outfield. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are not required but encouraged.

For people who do not feel comfortable coming to the ballpark, Destin United Methodist will livestream the service on Facebook.

Chairs will be set up for the family, and they hope everyone will respect their privacy.

Kohltan played in the Destin Little League program since T-ball.

"This is where he's played. That ballpark has been a big part of his growing up," said Howard Wortman, president of the Destin Little League Association.

Parking could be difficult, but people can park at Destin Elementary School and walk down Kelly Street to the field.