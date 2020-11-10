Veterans Day events in Northwest Florida

Gannett staff report

DESTIN

HarborWalk Village

HarborWalk Village will present Veterans Day Celebration on the Harbor from 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The ceremony will include historical remembrance and recognition of all branches of the services, patriotic entertainment and a vintage flyover air show.

Destin Commons

The Emerald Coast Honor Games will host the fourth annual “Ruck 22” Emerald Coast Honor Games from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at Destin Commons to raise awareness for veterans and the "invisible wounds" they suffer as a result of multiple deployments and the transition to non-military life. Visit https://www.emeraldcoasthonorgames.com/

FORT WALTON BEACH

Beal Memorial Cemetery

A Veterans Day ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 near the Veterans Tribute Tower.

Prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee is asking people to stay away from this year's ceremony.

"To safeguard those who were in harm's way for us, while it is painful to ask, we are discouraging in-person attendance at the ceremony," committee Chairman Tom Rice wrote in an email.

However, Rice added, "For those that do attend, we will highly encourage social distancing and have obtained 500 masks for their use."

As an alternative to public attendance, the ceremony will be live-streamed via the Beal Memorial Veterans Tribute Tower FWB page on Facebook at facebook.com/fwbtributetower/.

The ceremony also will be live-streamed on the city of Fort Walton Beach page on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/cityoffwb.

Guests are encouraged to bring a small bouquet to be placed in the Community Wreath during the ceremony. No names of deceased veterans will be read at this event, but guests are encouraged to provide them before the Memorial Day Ceremony 2021.

CRESTVIEW

On Nov. 7 beginning at 10 a.m., a parade will be held to honor all those who have served. The parade will begin at Hub City Smokehouse and proceed north past the Okaloosa County Courthouse. Those interested in participating in the parade can visit https://www.downtowncrestview.org/events-1/veterans-day-parade-2020.

A ceremony honoring all of the brave men and women who served will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Veteran's Memorial at Courthouse Terrace. Those interested in attending are asked to respond so organizers know how many people to expect. Visit https://www.downtowncrestview.org/events-1/veterans-day-memorial-service-2.

MILTON

The Santa Rosa County Veterans Day celebration includes the annual memorial ceremony at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Plaza beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.