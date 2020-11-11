Gulf Power to retire its last coal units in Florida

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — As part of the company’s commitment to investing in cleaner energy and meeting the future energy needs of Northwest Florida, Gulf Power is modernizing Plant Crist in Escambia County to run 100% on natural gas.

Gulf Power notified the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) that the company plans to retire the plant’s coal assets early, resulting in benefits to the local community as well as cost savings for customers.

More:Gulf Power warns against latest round of scams

“Retiring coal at Plant Crist will end our use of coal in Florida and help usher in a new, cleaner energy era for Gulf Power,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Ending our use of coal delivers benefits for our customers and our communities through lower costs along with cleaner emissions. We look forward to continuing to invest in cleaner energy solutions for Northwest Florida, including more efficient natural gas technology as well as emissions-free solar farms.”

Converting coal-burning units to run on natural gas is a major piece of the modernization underway at Plant Crist, along with the addition of four new, highly efficient combustion turbines to provide greater reliability and efficiency for the energy grid and a new natural gas pipeline to provide additional natural gas for the plant. By eliminating the use of coal at Plant Crist, Gulf Power will reduce the plant’s carbon emissions rate by 40% – the equivalent to taking an estimated 297,000 cars off the road annually – and reduce operating costs for customers.

More:Gulf Power to use drone technology

With the recent filings, Gulf Power is seeking approval to adjust the company’s Environmental Cost Recovery Clause (ECRC) factor for 2021 to reflect the savings associated with the early retirement of coal at Plant Crist and to begin recovering storm restoration costs for Sally. If approved by the FPSC, both adjustments to customer bills would likely take effect in March 2021 and result in a net decrease in the typical residential customer bill of $0.73.

Gulf Power is committed to providing clean, reliable energy and lowering costs for its customers while enhancing the reliability of the electric grid. The modernization of Plant Crist, which includes a significant investment in cleaner, more efficient natural gas technology, is a key milestone in Gulf Power’s clean energy future.

In addition, Gulf Power and Florida Power & Light are working together to make Northwest Florida a leader in clean, solar energy that keeps costs down for customers and keeps the region beautiful. Together, the companies have a plan to install 30 million solar panels throughout all of Florida by 2030, positioning Florida as a solar leader. Approximately 11% of Gulf Power’s energy mix is from renewable sources, including four active solar fields, three of them on military bases across Northwest Florida.