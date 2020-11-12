UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County announces limited opening of plant clinics

Special to Gannett

The UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension plant clinics provide a valuable public service by offering residents free horticulture advice from Florida Master Gardener volunteers. Services include soil pH tests, water salinity tests, plant insect and disease identifications, and a wide range of research-based horticultural recommendations. Residents may bring in items for further investigation, e.g. turfgrass, flowers, fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, small branches from trees and shrubs.

The north plant clinic is located in the UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension at 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton. The clinic is open weekday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call 850-623-3868 beforehand to ensure a master gardener volunteer is available.

The south plant clinic is located in the South Santa Rosa County Service Center at 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway, east of the Gulf Breeze Zoo. The south clinic is open Tuesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and may be reached at 850-981-2095.

To protect visitors, staff and volunteers, all visitors to UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension and the south annex are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer are available in the entrance areas.

For more information or any type of accommodation, contact Mary Salinas at mderrick@ufl.edu. Accommodation requests must be made at least five working days in advance of the function.