Harbor Docks continues to serve up Thanksgiving meals to the community despite COVID

If they could find a way to make it happen, they would — and they did.

Harbor Docks Restaurant will continue its tradition of serving up a Thanksgiving meal to the community, just differently.

For the past 25 years, Harbor Docks in downtown Destin has opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day to serve turkey and dressing with all the trimmings to anyone who entered.

However, like everything else in 2020, Thanksgiving will look at bit different at Harbor Docks.

"We waited as long as we could to make a decision, and we just felt like doing takeout was the right decision, giving everything that is going on with the virus," said owner Eddie Morgan.

So on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. folks can drive by Harbor Docks and pick up a Thanksgiving meal.

"People won't even have to get out of their cars," Morgan said.

Harbor Docks will have its American Lunch truck in the parking lot and will pass out traditional Thanksgiving meals.

Included will be roast turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing, potato casserole, green beans, a roll and dessert.

The meals are offered at no cost.

"We accept donations for Habitat Humanity and Destin Harvest, but they are certainly not required," Morgan said.

Last year, Harbor Docks served about 2,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

But that wouldn't be possible with the virus lingering, Morgan said.

"When Gov. DeSantis reopened Florida to 100 percent, we only went back to about 60 percent. So to do what we've always done with Thanksgiving and do it at 60 percent, it wouldn't be possible. The line would be too long, there would just be no way to actually do it, much less do it in a safe environment," he said.

Morgan said he's not just responsible for the guests that come in, but the many volunteers who help to make the day happen.

"It was a risk we just couldn't take," he said.

So Harbor Docks is offering Thanksgiving for the 26th year via a drive-thru.

"We weren't going to cancel if there was any way not to, and we found a way not to," Morgan said.