Alys Beach Job Fair Jan. 7

Special to Gannett

Alys Beach, an entity of EBSCO Industries, is expanding its team and will hold a Job Fair on Jan. 7 from 98 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 84 Elbow Beach Road, Building 1.

Multiple positions are available in the following departments: Guest Services, Food & Beverage, Construction (note that interviews for Construction positions will not be conducted during this Job Fair; applicants are requested to apply online), Security, ZUMA Wellness Center and more, with the most current openings and details available online here. A $500 sign-on bonus is being offered to applicants hired via either Job Fair ($250 at the time of hire and $250 after 90 days of employment).

The Alys Beach Job Fairs will be conducted in adherence to social distancing and social safety guidelines. Applicants are requested to complete the application online prior to arrival to expedite the onsite process, however, computers will be made available to those who arrive without having completed the application, which is a requirement for consideration. Signs and flags will direct applicants to the Job Fair site in Alys Beach, and signs will be posted onsite with thorough instructions to guide the process. Applicants will be asked to remain in their cars according to the posted process unless instructed to proceed inside for interviews. Applicants will need to prepare to wait in their car between steps and should plan to have personal mobile phones charged as well as a way to pass the wait time. Masks will be required by those entering office spaces to complete applications and/or for interviews. Masks, hand sanitizer, water and restroom facilities will be available.

In the event of illness or exposure to illness, applicants should not attempt to attend an Alys Beach Job Fair in person. Virtual or phone interviews can be arranged for those individuals who have tested positive with COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the Job Fair, have any symptoms of illness including fever within 48 hours prior, have been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for 15 minutes or more) with anyone known to have COVID-19 or with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days prior, or have traveled outside of the United States within 30 days prior. Please contact Earl Lambert, Human Resources Manager, at elambert@alysbeach.com to request these alternate arrangements.

Please call 850-213-5500 if you have questions related to the Alys Beach Job Fairs. Visit alysbeach.com/careers/ for a list of available positions and to complete the online application prior to attending a Job Fair.