Okaloosa and Walton County Traffic Advisory

Special to Gannett

CHIPLEY — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the upcoming holiday season, there will be no lane closures on state roads until 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Jan. 3 include:

Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound between Airport Road and Matthew Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday this week. Closures are required to place thermoplastic striping.

Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound between Kel-Wen Circle and the Okaloosa/Walton County line from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday this week. Closures are required as crews complete work-list items.

Eastbound lanes between Kel-Wen Circle and the Okaloosa/Walton County line have been shifted to the south. The traffic shift provides the needed space to construct the new east and westbound inside lanes, median, and median turn lanes. A low-profile barrier wall is located along the median restricting drivers to turn right only at all driveways and side streets.

John Sims Parkway (State Road 397) Bridge Replacement Project over Tom’s Bayou- John Sims Parkway over Toms Bayou has been shifted to the southbound bridge and has been reduced to three travel lanes to demolish and reconstruct the northbound structure. The middle lane is a “reversible lane” providing maximum traffic capacity during peak travel times. Two southbound (Niceville to Eglin AFB) lanes will be in place in the morning and two northbound (Eglin AFB to Niceville) lanes in the afternoon.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Jan. 3 include:

The U.S. 98 westbound travel lanes, between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive, will be shifted to the north the week of Sunday, Jan. 3. The traffic shift will allow crews to construct the new inside travel lanes, median, and turn lanes. The following restrictions will be in place during this phase of work:

Drivers are only allowed to make right turns from side streets and driveways.

U-turns are only allowed at signalized intersections.

Pedestrians are routed to the newly constructed sidewalks located on the north and south side of the roadway between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive.

Pedestrians will remain routed to the newly constructed sidewalk located on the south side of the roadway between Seascape Drive and Tang-O-Mar.

Driveways and side streets on the north side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

Drivers can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on U.S. 98 westbound near the intersections of Emerald Bay Drive and Holiday Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow for paving.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.