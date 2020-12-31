People in community donate to Food for Fines program which benefits Harvest House Destin

Every year the Destin Library offers patrons a chance to have their fines forgiven and give to the community at the same time.

Throughout December and even into the new year, the library has a Food for Fines Drive. Patrons who have past-due books or videos can have their fines for the year forgiven when they bring in a canned or non-perishable good. The food is then donated to Harvest House Destin.

"People have really been donating for the Food for Fines," Destin Library Director Wen Livingston said Tuesday afternoon. "This is our second round of collecting up food."

Before Christmas, the library staff took several boxes loaded with goods to Harvest House and they are still collecting donations.

"They definitely have a need," Livingston said of Harvest House.

Due to the COVID-19, the library was closed, then reopened and went through different issues, just like most businesses around town.

"We didn't issue a lot of fines due to the COVID, to make it easy on people," Livingston said.

So the Fine for Food Drive has had to rely on people who just want to come in and donate.

And residents haven't disappointed. Livingston said the library has already delivered about $300 worth of goods to Harvest House.

The food drive collection at the library continues to Jan. 8.

"And even after that ... they can still bring things by," said Livingston, who noted that library will get the items to Harvest House. "We try to help as best we can."

The Destin Library is at 150 Sibert Ave. and can be reached at 850-837-8572.