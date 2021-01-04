Tall Ship replica Pinta open for tours in Sandestin

Special to Gannett

On Friday, Jan. 8, the "Pinta," a replica of one of Columbus’ famous ships, will open in Miramar Beach. It will be docked at Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway, until her departure early Monday morning on Jan. 18.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ship for a walk-aboard, self- guided tour exploring the life of 15th century sailors aboard Portuguese caravels.

Admission charges are $6.50 for adults and $5 for students (5 - 17). Children 4 and under are free.

The ship is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dates open to the public are Jan. 8-17. No reservations necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1-787 672 2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com. Minimum of 15 at $5 per person. No maximum.

Visit ninapinta.org for more information.