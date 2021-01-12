Allegiant announces rescheduled nonstop service to New York

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces a rescheduled nonstop route to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New York from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida beginning June 13, 2021. The route, originally scheduled to start service in 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59.

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Destin-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2021 for travel by Aug. 15, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.