City buildings/services closed Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS— Residents and business owners scheduled for garbage pickup services on Mondays will not have their garbage containers emptied by the City on Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday since all non-emergency city government buildings and operations will be closed. However, residents and business owners on this Monday garbage pickup schedule can expect to have their containers emptied on the following day. Residents and business owners who have their containers emptied throughout the rest of the week will not be impacted.

Questions about your garbage pickup schedule can be directed to the DeFuniak Springs Public Works Department at 850-892-8534 during normal business hours