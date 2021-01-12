NEW DESTIN RESTAURANT: Fatboys serves up fresh burgers and wings

Looking for a fresh burger or wings, then you might want to try Destin’s newest kid on the block — Fatboys.

Fatboys, located at 104 Harbor Blvd. in the heart of Destin, opened its doors on Dec. 17 right before Christmas.

“We were working hard to get open. There was a lot of work that needed to be done and it took time, especially with the COVID,” said Harshil Patel, owner of Fatboys. “We wanted to do the best … and we finally got done.”

This is Patel's second location for a Fatboys. He opened his first in 2018 in Enterprise, Alabama, then made the move to Fort Walton Beach in 2019 and started looking around for an opportunity for another restaurant when he found the spot in Destin.

“Our first one did well … and still doing good,” he said. “We’re good at burgers and wings."

“We have a limited menu, but the menu that we do have we make sure everything is fresh,” said Bernadette Gray, manager of the Destin Fatboys. “You're not going to find a frozen patty here. We make everything fresh here. We don’t keep frozen wings. Everything is made to order.”

As a matter of fact, “We don’t drop the fries until you order them,” Gray said.

The burgers are handmade quarter-pounders from 100 percent premium beef. And folks can order up to 12 patties on a burger, she said.

“It’s crazy, but it’s happened,” Gray said.

For every meat patty, the price goes up. But if the person finishes it off, they will give them a Fatboys T-shirt or hat, Gray said.

Some of the burgers on the menu are the “Original Fatboy,” which is served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Fatboys sauce and a brioche bun; the “Roadhouse,” which is topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, onion straws, Fatboys sauce, cheddar and a brioche bun; and the “I Love Bacon,” served up with six pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, two slices of American cheese, Fatboys sauce and a brioche bun.

They also have a meatless beast for the vegetarian with a black bean veggie patty.

“We also have a gluten free bun,” Patel said.

As for wings, their other specialty, customers can order from six to 50 wings served with a variety of sauces from garlic parmesan, barbecue, sweet orange teriyaki, buffalo to Fatboys Fire. Wings also come with your choice of fries or a side salad as well as blue cheese or homemade ranch.

Fatboys, which is named after the motorcycle, also has other sandwiches such as a Fatboy Philly and a chicken BLT to name a few, plus a chicken house and chicken Caesar salad. For the children, they offer a “Kids Combo” of a choice of hamburger, chicken bites or grilled cheese.

Fatboys also has $9.99 lunch specials Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Mondays, Fatboys has half-price on wings all day long, and on Wednesdays, children eat free with every adult purchase.

“We also do local discounts and military discounts,” Patel said.

Fatboys, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, has an outside patio on the backside of the restaurant that is pet friendly.

“We’re working on different specials all the time,” Gray said.

“And we’re looking for different things that we can do to cater to the locals,” she said, such as sponsoring teams or working with local charities.

“The locals are the ones that are going to keep us in business, so we want to do things that will help them. We’re here to stay,” she said.

“Come in and try the food. The food is going to speak for itself,” Gray said. “Everything here is fresh, nothing is frozen.”