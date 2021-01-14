UF/IFAS hosts virtual Urban Landscape Summit starting Jan. 20

Special to Gannett

Scott Angle, UF vice president for agriculture and natural resources and leader of UF/IFAS, will open the virtual Urban Landscape Summit with an introduction. Then, a panel of business leaders will offer their perspective on the “State of the Florida Landscape Industry.”

During the introductory panel, water and fertilizer restrictions and their impacts on urban landscapes will be discussed. They’ll also talk about what they are doing to address water issues related to landscapes.

After the opening day discussion, the summit will continue, via Zoom, every Wednesday. Topics for those discussions – in chronological order – include:

• Evaluating and comparing water conservation program impacts

• Collaborative planning for the future of water resources in central Florida

• Conserving bird habitat in cities

• Reducing herbicide use while improving weed control in the landscape through integrated weed management

• Breeding turf for our future landscapes

• Homeowner behavior and the future of urban landscaping

•What’s going on in our stormwater pond

•Compost amending new residential landscapes in Florida

The Summit will take place Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, March 3.10, 17 24 and 31 from 1-2:30 p.m. each day. A different topic from the list above will be discussed on each of these days.

To sign up for the seminars, visit https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wPyhNYb6RPaSM2MVklGTUA.