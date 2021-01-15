American Legion chili cook off, blood drive
Jan. 23 is your opportunity to show your chili prowess. Sons of the American Legion Squadron 296 on Main Street in Destin is hosting a chili cook off. No charge for entering your chili. Bring at least two gallons ready to serve by 2 p.m. The public is welcome to come taste and judge. For $10, tasters will get one vote. Taste all the entries and vote for your favorite. First place wins $50 and bragging rights. Second place wins a bingo pack and a dauber for Monday night bingo. Third place wins free Sunday breakfast. Tasting will start at 2:30.
The One Blood bus will be on site for blood donations from 1-6 p.m. For people who have had COVID, donations of blood containing antibodies is needed. Tee shirts and gift cards will be given to donors.