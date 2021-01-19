U.S. 98 westbound traffic shift planned in Walton County

Special to Gannett

CHIPLEY — The U.S. 98 westbound travel lanes between Emerald Bay Drive and Forest Shore Drive/Seascape Drive will be shifted to the north Wednesday, Jan. 20. The traffic shift will allow crews to construct the new inside travel lanes, median, and turn lanes.

The following restrictions will be in place during this phase of work:

Drivers are only allowed to make right turns from side streets and driveways.

U-turns are only allowed at signalized intersections.

Pedestrians are routed to the newly constructed sidewalks located on the north and south side of the roadway between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

