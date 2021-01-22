Destin Fishing Rodeo to hold general meeting, elect new directors

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, now is your chance.

The Rodeo, Destin’s oldest tradition at 73 years strong, will host its general membership meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to be involved in the 2021 Destin Fishing Rodeo to get started,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Rodeo.

At the meeting, people will get a chance to become a member and volunteer for the various committees that make the Rodeo work, such as the rules and awards committee, pageant committee and judges committee.

“We encourage everyone to join us on our journey to make 2021 the biggest, best Rodeo in its 73-year history,” Donaldson said.

The Rodeo is a volunteer nonprofit organization that helps to promote recreational fishing in Destin. The tournament spans the entire month of October with more than 30,000 anglers coming from all over to fish. The Rodeo also participates in the annual Destin Seafood Festival and puts on the annual Miss Destin Pageant.

Memberships are available for $25 for individuals and $35 for families. This year corporate membership, which is $75, will include a company logo and a larger presence in the Rodeo book.

Also at the meeting, members will elect three directors from a slate of candidates recommended by the nominating committee. Recommended are longtime Rodeo volunteers, participants and captains. They are John Brashears, Mark Luciani and Chris Schofield. There also will be a write-in space available for additional nominees.

People must be members to vote.

Complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. A cash bar will be available.

What are the benefits of becoming a Rodeo member?

Invitation to Rodeo events, kickoff dinner, awards dinner and annual meeting.

Opportunity to serve as a judge at the annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Opportunity to work with events such as the Miss Destin Pageant and the Rodeo.

Newsletter updates via email.

Discount on Rodeo merchandise at the Rodeo on-site sales trailer.

For more information about the Rodeo, visit destinfishingrodeo.org