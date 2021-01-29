City of Destin launches first e-Newsletter

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The City of Destin launched its first e-newsletter on Jan. 29. Destin City Manager Lance Johnson stated, “It is my pleasure to unveil the City of Destin’s first monthly e-newsletter! We are excited to provide a more user-friendly version to share City updates and keep our community informed on issues of interest. It will include information on City sponsored events, partnerships, Council actions, and status reports on high priority projects.”

For those interested in receiving monthly news from the City, visit www.cityofdestin.com and click on the Notify Me tab to sign up. The January 2021 e-newsletter can be viewed at the following link: https://www.cityofdestin.com/CivicSend/ViewMessage/message/132972.