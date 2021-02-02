Portion of Crescent Drive temporarily one-lane

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — City workers in DeFuniak Springs have closed off one lane of Crescent Drive between Baldwin and East Live Oak Avenue to repair damage to a 10-foot by 75-foot section of the street caused by sewer pipe upgrades. Drivers in this part of the City’s historic district will be impacted by the road work for the next two weeks.

Questions about the road work can be answered by calling DeFuniak Springs Public Works Department at 850-892-8534.