Soup Supper & Ash Wednesday Worship at Hope on the Beach

Special to Gannett

Join Hope on the Beach Church as they begin the season of Lent, 40 days leading up to Holy Week and Easter. This is to be a time of preparation, reflection, and renewal. Hope invites you, your family and friends to join them for the annual Free Soup Supper & Ash Wednesday Worship at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in their 180 Bistro. A special Ash Wednesday Worship Experience follows at 6:30 p.m.

During the service the imposition of ashes will take place to signify we came from dust, and to dust we shall return. We will also be celebrating Holy Communion during this time of worship.

Hope on the Beach Church is at 3834 U.S. Highway 98 West on the second floor. An elevator is located at the east end of the building for convenience. For more information, call 850-267-0322 or email admin@hopeonthebeach.com.