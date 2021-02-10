CHELCO annual meeting to be held virtually April 17

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Out of an abundance of caution, the CHELCO Annual Meeting will be held virtually for the second consecutive year without members in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s virtual meeting will feature CHELCO’s review of a busy 2020 and board election results, as well as general updates on the cooperative and what’s in store for the future.

At the end of the business meeting, CHELCO will award six $1,000 scholarships to member dependents who plan to attend college or trade school in the summer or fall of 2021. There will also be a drawing for dozens of great prizes for those who vote in the board elections, including the grand prize: a 70” Samsung Smart TV.

The annual meeting can be viewed at CHELCO.com in a livestream starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17. For more information, visit CHELCO.com or follow @MyCHELCO on Facebook