ECCAC's annual Kieran May Memorial Golf Tournament

Special to Gannett

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) is presenting their 22nd annual Kieran May Memorial Golf Tournament at Kelly Plantation Golf Club. This is an important ECCAC fundraiser to benefit children by providing services at no cost to help identify, treat and support child victims in abusive situations.

The Tournament will take place on Sunday, March 7, with registration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., brunch at 10 a.m. at the Kelly Plantation Owners Club, and a shot gun start at 11 a.m. An individual golfer is $200, and cost for a foursome is $1,000.

This year, the Bowties & Bling Gala, has been rescheduled to May 21 at the Hilton Sandestin. Make reservations online at www.eccac.org. Sponsorships are still available. Contact Chelsea Fox at 850-833-9237, ext. 283, or email Chelsea@eccac.org.