New wastewater improvement project temporarily impacts residents along Walnut Street Feb. 11

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — DeFuniak Springs residents living at 495,477, 419, and 393 Walnut Street may have their driveways blocked for several hours beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, by work crews installing a new sewer line.

The sewer line upgrades along Walnut Street is part of a multi-million project started by the City on Dec. 14, 2020 and includes the installation of a new wastewater lift station just southeast of the I-10 and US 331 interchange near the Best Western hotel, 11,100 linear feet of 12-inch force main, and 6,300 linear feet of 14-inch force main through the City. The new force main will extend from the new lift station north to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). In addition to residents living along Walnut Street, many others located on Hillcrest Way, 2nd Street, Burdick Avenue, 4th Street and Bruce Avenue will see silt fence barriers in front of their properties at some point during the upgrade project. All work relating to the installation of the new force main and lift station will occur entirely within the right-of-way limits or City acquired easements.

The City anticipates completion of the entire project by October 2021. Engineering services are provided by Dewberry Engineers and construction services provided by North Florida Construction. Questions pertaining to the project may be directed to City Manager Mell Smigielski at 850-892-8500 or by email at citymanager@defuniaksprings.net.