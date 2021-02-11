More than 70 attended the Open House at the Destin History and Fishing Museum

Where can you go and take a photo with a huge gator, see a big blue marlin and photos of the first school house in Destin? The Destin History and Fishing Museum.

Seventy-one people took advantage of the open house offered Wednesday at the museum. The museum has an open house about three times a year, where the $5 admission fee is waived.

“Wow … we had a wonderful day. Our open house was a great success,” said Kathy Marler Blue, executive director of the museum.

The open house was held in lieu of the annual general meeting.

“This was a great opportunity to showcase the 'Sand in My Soul' video and share Destin’s heritage," Blue said.

“We had a mingling of locals, seasonal winter guests and some visitors that this was their first time to Destin,” she added.

The museum, located on Stahlman Avenue, might be a small building but it is jampacked.

“There’s just so much to see,” said Elizabeth Prazak of Georgia. She and her family have been to Destin before but never to the museum.

“It’s so interesting,” said Adam Prazak as he looked at the wall of big fish.

For Allan and Jan Douglas of Texas, Wednesday was their second time to visit the museum.

“I really like learning about the area, the people and the history,” Allan said.

“And I like the artifacts and the history behind it,” he added.

As for his wife Jan, she found it interesting to learn about the white sand that we have in the Destin area.

The Stoltz family, also from Texas, were first-timers to the museum and were having fun with the scavenger hunt that Blue has made for the children. On the list of things to find are a flying fish, record player, sewing machine, starfish and a needle used to repair a fishing net.

“It’s awesome,” Addy Stoltz said as she walked around the museum.

Dave Schertz, who was quick to point out his University of Alabama mask, was a first-time visitor to the museum. He enjoyed the video.

“I can relate to the movie to how it was in the old days. I really liked it,” he said.

Regular hours for the museum are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.