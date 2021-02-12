30A Wine Festival thanks AERO Air Charter for their partnership

Special to Gannett

The Alys Foundation is grateful for the partnerships that help to make the Alys Beach 30A Wine Festival Intermezzo possible. Sponsors’ contributions can be seen in special details and mementos during the individual festival events and/or with special donations to our 30A Wine Festival Silent Auction, benefiting Children’s Volunteer Health Network and open to the public.

Thank you, AERO Air Charter, for being a sponsor, and for graciously donating 5% of all flights booked during the Intermezzo events (look for the guest with “Wings” to book your trip!) to Children’s Volunteer Health Network and for being a huge part of this amazing auction lot.

Enjoy a weekend in the Big Easy

Four Saints tickets and sideline passes have been donated to the auction as well as a dinner at Trenasse in New Orleans, La. Aero Air Charter has your travel covered with a round-trip private charter flight to New Orleans (or anywhere within the Domestic USA, Caribbean Canada) for up to eight guests.

This lot will include the flight for up to eight guests, four Saints tickets and sideline passes as well as a dinner at Trenasse in New Orleans.

The winner of this auction lot can fly anywhere in the Domestic US, Canada and the Caribbean; the flight included has a $15,000 credit. They must use this within the calendar year and date restrictions may apply.