Michael J Thomas and KC Mearlon wed in New Orleans

By Pam Griffin/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kristina Cassandra (KC) Mearlon and Michael J Thomas, both of Destin, were united in marriage on Jan. 17, 2021 by Pastor John Zimmer.

The ceremony and reception took place at Southern Oaks in New Orleans. Maid of honor was Ebony Carruthers and best man was Thomas Arnett.

"When I proposed to KC at the Grammys in 2019 she immediately asked me what I thought about 10/10/20," Thomas said in an email. "It caught me off guard. I didn’t realize she was throwing out a wedding date."

But Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana early that month, and the wedding had to be postponed. Then COVID interfered with the pastor and bridesmaid being quarantined, and they had to be replaced. The wedding couple came up with Jan 17, 2021, out of availability.

"Long story short, it all worked out," Thomas wrote. "We were able to social distance at the wedding and everyone still had a great time."

There was a string trio for the ceremony, a horse carriage ride for the bride's entrance and the newlyweds' exit, and a New Orleans street band to parade in front of the carriage as they second lined, umbrellas in hand.

A honeymoon has not been taken yet as the newlyweds wait for COVID closings to be lifted.

"We want to do something fun when places around the country are a little more open for business," Thomas wrote. "We did stay overnight in New Orleans at the Ritz Carlton and they took great care of us, even sent us a complimentary bottle of champagne."

The couple will reside in Destin.

Michael J Thomas, a hometown favorite, is a No. 1 Billboard Charting National Recording Artist, saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter and Grammy voting member. He performs at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin Wednesdays through Saturdays as a solo artist. His upcoming shows with a band backing him will be in April. One is the Seabreeze Jazz Festival in Pier Park Panama City Beach April 22 and the other is in Biloxi at a club called Satchmo’s for April 3.

In 1999, Michael J Thomas moved to the Emerald Coast, with a passion for music and a deep love for rhythm and blues/soul and jazz.