The Ships Chandler to break ground on marine and service center in Freeport

FREEPORT — The Ships Chandler will break ground on its second marine and service center at 17309 U.S. Highway 331 in Freeport on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Constructed by Chapman Building and Consulting and designed by Philip Spann and Associates, the new building will create 10 full-time jobs in Walton County. With more than 14 acres of space, the company’s new marine and service center will supply the area with fishing and pontoon boats, outboard motors, and everything in between to make sure the boater is set up for success and supported in their boating journey.

“Freeport has always been a wonderful city filled with good hard-working people,” said owner, Peter Wright Jr. “We’re excited to become a part of the community and help it grow with the help of all the surrounding communities in Walton County.”

The Ships Chandler is a family-run boating and fishing business that has been in Destin since 1980. Currently owned by Peter Wright, the business was started originally by his father. Peter Wright Jr., Peter’s son, is also a prominent figure in the business. As a family-owned and operated business, The Ships Chandler prides itself on its work while supplying its customers with the best service in the area. With more than four decades of experience, The Ships Chandler staff knows the best boats for Panhandle area fishing, and what the best tackle, bait, and locations are for what’s biting that season.

The new location will offer state-of-the-art service including a new boat dealership featuring top of the line brands, including Maverick, Hewes, Pathfinder, and Cobia boats. The new center also will be for brokerage boat sales, engine sales for Yamaha and Mercury Outboards, engine service and warranty for Yamaha and Mercury Outboards, engine parts and accessories, boat/marine repair and maintenance services, boat/marine parts and accessories, gelcoat repair, boat detail service, and custom marine work, including electronics, boat restoration, and a refurbish shop.

“Freeport is quickly becoming the hub of everything Walton County has to offer,” Wright said. “Our goal is to provide customers with exceptional sales and service in the marine industry by bringing our 40-plus years of knowledge in the business and customer first reputation to the area.”

The Ships Chandler also will be constructing Phase Two of the project in the coming months which will include 170 covered spaces for boat and RV storage.