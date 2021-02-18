Destin Library to resume normal business hours

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – The Destin Library has announced a return to normal business hours effective Feb. 22. The library’s hours will now be as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 1-5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most library services are open and available including printing and faxing, and good old-fashioned browsing the shelves. Public computers and study rooms are available with limited seating. If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.