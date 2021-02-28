Walton County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting in Miramar Beach, one dead

Special to Gannett

Authorities in Walton County are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one dead in Miramar Beach late Saturday night.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach in reference to a reported shooting just before midnight Saturday. One victim was located with a fatal gunshot wound, according to the WCSO.

Investigators were called to the scene to take over the investigation. More information will be released once it becomes available.