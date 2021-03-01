15th annual Spring Craft Show at community center draws hundreds

From pepper jelly to pepper spray, the 15th annual Spring Craft Show at the Destin Community Center had a little bit of everything.

Between Friday and Saturday, a little more than 500 people turned out for the city’s event that boasted almost 40 vendors.

Usually, the show will house 75 to 80 vendors but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers limited it to 40 and spread them out throughout the community center — from the entrance way to the meeting rooms to the gym.

“We went with 50 percent capacity with the vendors,” said Beatriz Miller, recreation supervisor for the city.

She also noted that they left ample space between each vendor and set up sanitizing stations.

“Usually, we have back-to-back booths,” Miller said.

But the vendors as well as the show-goers were happy to be there.

“It’s different because of the safety precautions and the masks, but the people are friendly,” said Tanya Layton of Laytonmade, who makes beads and wooden artwork.

“We’re just glad to be available to the public,” Layton said, who was there with her husband and fellow artist John.

“The traffic has been good … we’re happy with it,” Tanya said.

“It’s always a happy day at the community center,” John added.

More:Destin Banner Art Project brings color, along with coastal flair, to Main Street

With the event indoors, most people were wearing a mask and taking precautions.

Chuck and Wendy Veasey were at the craft show to pick up gifts.

“We get gifts for kids and our parents who live in Pennsylvania,” Chuck said as they were picking up a few things from Laytonmade.

Sheila Applen of Earthborn Treasures of Cable, Wisconsin, said she always enjoys the Spring Craft Show.

“We love this show, we look forward to it every year,” Applen said. “It’s a really friendly show.

“It’s about half the people as usual, but the people that are here are liking what they see … and buying,” Applen added.

The vendors were selling everything from sun catchers, to pottery, woven baskets and blankets, homemade jelly and jams, lipstick, essential oils, note cards and lots of jewelry.

More:Destin High School is a big hit for prospective students and their parents

Local jewelry designer Vyda Adams brought a little hometown flair with her jewelry.

“I designed shark jewelry to celebrate Destin High School,” she said, noting she’s excited about the opening of the new high school in August. The shark is the mascot for the new school.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Adams said.

As for the homemade jellies and jams, from Farm 2 Jar, Donna Smith and Terri Jackson said there was a “steady flow” of people on Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of repeat customers,” Smith said.

“We had one lady who bought all of one flavor,” Jackson added, noting it was the pina colada flavor.

They also had several different kinds of pepper jellies that drew the interest of some.

And it just so happened that the jelly booth wasn’t far from the Damsel in Defense booth that was selling pepper spray and other self-defense items such as stun guns. Laurie Del Vecchio put her own spin on the pepper spray and “blinged” up the cases.